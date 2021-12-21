League One transfer rumours: Portsmouth rivals Ipswich interested in Manchester United youngster, Stoke taking ‘serious look’ at Cambridge United hot prospect and Rangers set to terminate winger's Morecambe loan
Pompey have recently been linked with Will Boyle and clubs across League One are stepping up their preparations for the January window...
New Ipswich boss lining up raid of former club.
New Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna is eyeing up Manchester United youngster Teden Mengi for a January loan move.
The 19-year-old has come through the Old Trafford ranks, making two appearances for the Red Devils, the most recent coming in the Champions League.
The central defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Derby, where he made seven outings for the Rams.
McKenna is said to be interested in the England youth international, but already has Toto Nsiala, George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess in the centre of defence, so the former United coach may look to offload some players in that position.
Stoke City taking ‘serious look’ at Cambridge United hot prospect.
Championship side Stoke City remain keen on a move for Saleem Akanbi in January, with the Potters looking to fast-track the youngster into their first team.
It has also been reported by The Sun on Sunday that Premier League side Wolves are also in the running, with both teams battling it out for the Cambridge forward’s signature.
However, the 17-year-old has failed to make a first appearance for the U’s, used exclusively in the U18 side.
With interest in the youngster rising, boss Mark Bonner looks to reward Akanbi with first-team outings, allowing United to demand more for the exciting prospect.
SPFL champions look set to terminate loan of Morecambe man
Reports from the Daily Record suggest Rangers will cut short winger Josh McPake’s loan spell at Morecambe.
The 20-year-old has played five times for the Shrimps this term, three of which are starts, but has failed to play since September due to an ankle injury.
Rangers' sporting director, Ross Wilson, will reportedly instruct the Scottish youth international to return to Ibrox before assessing the options next month.
McPake is linked with a move to a number of League Two sides, with relegation-threatened Carlisle favourites for his signature as boss Keith Millen strives to bring in the winger.
