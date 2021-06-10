Plymouth front man Luke Jephcott. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Highly-rated Plymouth striker Luke Jephcott has signed a new two-year deal with the Pilgrims.

The Wales Under-21 international, who had a year left on his Home Park contract, scored 18 goals in all competitions for Argyle last season.

They included two in Plymouth’s 2-2 Fratton Park draw with Pompey – goals which proved to be his last of the campaign (Independent)

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke has received alternative offers amid links to Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

The soon to be out of contract forward is currently weighing up a contract extension at the Stadium of Light.

Wyke found the net 31 times in all competitions for the Wearsiders last term (Sunderland Echo).

Winger Gwion Edwards is still to give Ipswich an answer on the new contract they have offered him.

The Welshman, who will be out of contract at the end of the month, was offered fresh terms after the 2020-21 season ended.

But the Tractor Boys remain in the dark over his future plans.

Edwards scored six goals in 40 appearances for Ipswich last season

Apparently, a return to former club Peterborough would appeal (EADT).

Liverpool have no intention of sending Caoimhin Kelleher – the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international – out on loan next season, ending Ipswich’s hopes of landing the keeper (Liverpool Echo).

Winger Jason Lokilo feels the fresh terms offered to him by Doncaster Rovers showed the club were not serious about keeping him.

The Belgian has seen his 18-month stay at the Keepmoat end after a contract offer from the club was withdrawn this week (Doncaster Free Press).

Burton have signed Carlisle United winger Omari Patrick on a two-year deal.