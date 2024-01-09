Derby County have secured the long term future of one of their prized assets. (Getty Images)

League leaders Portsmouth will hope to return to winning ways when they play host to a newly-promoted Leyton Orient side on Saturday.

Pompey have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, but are currently experiencing something of a mini blip in the league - winning just one of their last five games. John Mousinho’s side face stiff competition for automatic promotion this term and the likes of Bolton, Peterborough and Derby County are amongst those fighting for promotion into the Championship.

Each of these teams are expected to be active in the transfer window and there are a number of key deals that have taken place in League One this week. Here is a round-up of the latest stories from the division including a new contract for a Derby County star, a double blow for Oxford United and a fresh addition to Blackpool’s team.

In-form Derby County star agrees new long term deal

Derby County are one of the favourites for promotion and they have accumulated more points (25) in the last 10 games then any other team in the division.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was on the scoresheet last time out against Fleetwood - adding to his record of seven goals and seven assists from 28 appearances this season. During his time at Pride Park, Mendez-Laing made his international breakthrough with Guatemala and has since made eight appearances.

Mendez-Laing joined Derby in 2022 and initially signed a two year contract which was due to expire this summer. However, he has now penned a new deal which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026, as reported by BBC Sport.

Oxford United disappointed to lose ‘outstanding young talent’ who completes move to Championship club

Oxford United are experiencing something of a slump in form in the league, but are still one of the teams in contention for promotion after a strong start. The U’s early season success can largely be attributed to the form of Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle who signed for the club on loan at the start of the season. Beadle impressed in his 25 appearances and has been described by manager Des Buckingham as an “outstanding young talent.”

His loan deal expired in January and he has now taken a step up to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season. Buckingham has described his departure as hugely “disappointing.”

Beadle is not the only blow to Oxford’s promotion hopes and the U’s will also be without Everton youngster Stan Mills who has sustained a knee injury which keeps him out for the rest of the season. Mills made 21 appearances at Oxford in the first half of the season - scoring once.

Blackpool sign ‘quality addition’ to their team

Blackpool are one of the clubs aiming for promotion this season, but have so far lacked consistency. The Tangerines are eight in the table with nine defeats in their opening 26 games, but showcased their talents when at their best by hammering Pompey 4-0. Blackpool boss Neil Critchley won promotion through the League One play-offs in 2021 and will hope to repeat the trick this term.

