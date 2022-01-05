Pompey are still yet to complete their first signing of the window but that hasn’t stopped other clubs getting on with their business.

Here’s all the latest deals to go through from the third tier.

Morecambe recruit former Pompey stopper

Stephan Robinson’s side have signed experienced keeper Trevor Carson on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joins from Dundee United where he made five appearances since arriving in July.

The former Pompey stopper played 39 times for the Blues while on loan from Bury during the 2013-14 season, keeping 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

Since his Fratton Park departure he’s played for Cheltenham, Hartlepool, Motherwell and Dundee United before linking up with Robinson at Morecambe.

New Morecambe recruit Trevor Carson played 39 times for Pompey during the 2013-14 season.

Defender completes Championship switch

Nineteen-year-old James Hill completed his big money move to Bournemouth late last night following recent speculation of a move away from Fleetwood.

The central defender attracted interest from a number of Premier League teams, as well as European giants such as Barcelona.

Hill made his Fleetwood debut at the age of 16 and made 43 appearances for the Cod Army.

The youngster signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Vitality Stadium, becoming Scott Parker’s first signing of the window.

Cheltenham Town seal Championship defender

Cheltenham have announced the signing of left-back Ben Williams on a two-and-a-half year deal from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old arrives at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium for an undisclosed fee following a disappointing season for the second tier side.

The defender made 41 appearances for the Tykes but has only featured five times in the Championship this season.

Williams is the Robins’ first signing of the window with Michael Duff’s side sat 15th in League One.

Striker leaves League One side

Kyle Vassell has left Cheltenham Town, six months into his one-year contract at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The 28-year-old has played 22 times for Michael Duff’s side this season scoring four goals.

Recent reports suggested that the former Northern Ireland international was set for a move across to America, with San Diego Loyal SC linked.

The striker has made two international appearances for the national team but no announcement has been made of his new future.

