Pompey’s business is far from over after recruiting Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan, with Danny Cowley expected to stay busy in the market following the departure of John Marquis yesterday.

Here’s all the rest of the key transfer gossip from around League One.

Sunderland fend off interest for Championship defender

Promotion chasing Sunderland completed the signing of Stoke City defender Danny Batth on Tuesday, who becomes the Black Cats second signing of the window.

The 31-year-old joined the Potters in 2019 following a £3m move to the Bet365 stadium after a successful career at Wolves.

The experienced central defender has made 410 appearances in his career including 13 outings in the Championship this term, and will be available for selection against Pompey on Saturday.

Black Cats Head Coach Lee Johnson was pleased with the arrival of the experienced defender who has achieved three promotions in his career.

Sunderland fought off interest from Sheff Wed for experienced defender Danny Batth on the eve of the Pompey clash.

He said: ‘Danny is a player that I’ve tried to sign a couple of times before, so it’s third time lucky.

‘A dominant centre back, he has a great personality and I think he will have a really positive effect on and off the pitch.’

Bolton Wanders wait on Gillingham decision for captain

Bolton Wanderers have been busy so far this window making seven signings, and look to continue that trend as they await a decision on Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey.

After having a first offer turned down by the Gills, Wanderers have since made a second bid, rumoured to be a six-figure sum, with the Kent club failing to reject the bid so far.

Part of the hold up has been down to the departure of Steve Evans, as they go in search for a new replacement for the Scot.

The Gills captain has made 61 appearances at Priestfield since his arrival in the summer of 2020, and returned to the Gillingham lineup last week following an injury.

Ipswich survive late scare for Premier League keeper

Ipswich Town are set to emerge from a late scare to land Brighton keeper Christian Walton.

The Tractor Boys have targeted the 26-year-old as their number one signing this month, after his recall clause was activated by the Premier League earlier this window.

Walton has impressed between the sticks at Portman Road during the first half of his loan spell, establishing himself as the number on ahead of summer signing Vaclav Hladky

With his contract at the Amex expiring in the summer, Albion boss Graham Potter deemed the former England youth international surplus to requirements on the south coast and a move away is imminent.

However, late reports had suggested that Luton Town were set to hijack the deal – but a decision looks to have already been made on the keeper’s future.

The 26-year-old has only played six times for Brighton since 2013, a period which has included loan spells at seven clubs including Ipswich where he has made 18 outings for the Tractor Boys this season.

