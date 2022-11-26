News you can trust since 1877
Pompey midfielder Marlon Pack and Derby ace Louie Sibley both feature in the top 12 of Wyscout's most valuable League One player list.

League One's 12 most valuable players - includes 3 Portsmouth, 4 Derby, 2 Barnsley and a Sheffield Wednesday favourite: in pictures

Check out who Wyscout – a leading football scouting platform – rates as League One’s most valuable players this season.

By Mark McMahon
3 minutes ago

There’s three Pompey players in the top 12, according to the professional data base for football analysis.

But one team who the Blues recently held to a goalless draw at Fratton enjoy the top three positions.

Surprisingly, neither Plymouth or Ipswich – who currently lead the way at the top of the table – have players included.

So who’s there and who’s not?

Here’s the top 12…

1. Marlon Pack (Pompey)

Position: midfielder Current Wyscout valuation: €1.8m

Photo: Paul Thompson

2. Conor Hourihane (Derby)

Position: Midfielder Current Wyscout valuation: €1.8m

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

3. Josh Murphy (Oxford United)

Position: Midfielder Current Wyscout valuation: €1.8m

Photo: George Wood

4. Josh Koroma (Pompey - on loan from Huddersfield)

Position: Winger Current Wyscout valuation: €1.8m

Photo: Simon Davies

