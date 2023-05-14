League One’s 20 dirtiest players - including Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday & Ipswich bad boys: gallery
Pompey had their fair share of bad boys this season in League One.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 14th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell were both sent off twice in the campaign, while Joe Pigott was also given his marching orders.
With the trio contributing to the Blues five red cards across the term, John Mousinho’s men picked up a total of 75 yellow cards in the league.
But are any of Pompey’s squad some of the dirtiest in the division?
Using data provided by WhoScored.com, we’ve worked out the 20 bad boys across League One.
Here’s what we found.
