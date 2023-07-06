News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

League One's 2023-24 shirts and prices revealed - including Portsmouth, Barnsley, Charlton and Derby: gallery

Pompey fans have had nearly a week to get hold of the Blues’ new shirt for the 2023-24 season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST

And given the positive response to the latest home top designed by Nike, staff at the club’s megastore will no doubt have been busy.

Now the wait is on to see what the away and third kits will look like as excitement builds around the new season.

But while Pompey fans wait patiently, not all clubs in League One have unveiled their new look for the forthcoming campaign.

Indeed, just 13 have taken that step so far – and even then Peterborough have revealed only their away shirt, leaving Posh supporters to speculate what their home top will look like.

So which clubs have new shirts on sale, who’s their manufacturers and how much are fans expected to pay for their latest piece of merchandise?

Here’s the breakdown, with Pompey fans paying £55 (adult) and £37 (junior) respectively for the newest home jersey.

Pompey new-boy Gavin Whyte sports the Blues' new 2023-24 home shirt

1. WhyteSigns1 (1).jpg

Pompey new-boy Gavin Whyte sports the Blues' new 2023-24 home shirt Photo: Portsmouth FC

Photo Sales
£50 adult, £40 junior.

2. Barnsley - Puma

£50 adult, £40 junior. Photo: @JulieAnneQuay

Photo Sales
Cost: £50 adult, £35 junior.

3. Blackpool - Puma

Cost: £50 adult, £35 junior. Photo: @BlackpoolFC

Photo Sales
Cost: £55 adult, £42 junior.

4. Bolton - Macron

Cost: £55 adult, £42 junior. Photo: @MacronSports

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League OneBarnsleyCharltonPortsmouthBluesNikePeterborough