Pompey fans have had nearly a week to get hold of the Blues’ new shirt for the 2023-24 season.

And given the positive response to the latest home top designed by Nike, staff at the club’s megastore will no doubt have been busy.

Now the wait is on to see what the away and third kits will look like as excitement builds around the new season.

But while Pompey fans wait patiently, not all clubs in League One have unveiled their new look for the forthcoming campaign.

Indeed, just 13 have taken that step so far – and even then Peterborough have revealed only their away shirt, leaving Posh supporters to speculate what their home top will look like.

So which clubs have new shirts on sale, who’s their manufacturers and how much are fans expected to pay for their latest piece of merchandise?

Here’s the breakdown, with Pompey fans paying £55 (adult) and £37 (junior) respectively for the newest home jersey.

Pompey new-boy Gavin Whyte sports the Blues' new 2023-24 home shirt

Barnsley - Puma £50 adult, £40 junior.

Blackpool - Puma Cost: £50 adult, £35 junior.

Bolton - Macron Cost: £55 adult, £42 junior.