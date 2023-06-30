The Blues unveiled the shirt on Friday morning, with the Nike-designed outfit being well-received by supporters on social media.

The home kit will see Pompey line-up in a traditional blue shirt, white shorts and red socks, which also includes a sublimated design on the front, while a mesh panel on the back offers lightweight breathability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a nod to the club’s 125th anniversary, with events set to take place across the upcoming campaign.

And it’s a campaign fans believe will finally see them escape League One - and now insist they also have an outfit to match.

The Fratton faithful have taken to social media to deliver their verdict on Pompey’s newest home shirt.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@Oli_Jukes: Very positive vibes this summer. One or two marquee signings and we could be flying.

Pompey's 2023-24 home shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@markjroser73: Great video and a really nice kit the best one we had for a few years. Nice design & surprised as Nike normally are not great for us but this is the best one in my opinion. Seems a very positive response looking at the comments! A major improvement from the last few seasons. Bravo Pompey.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Classy video and classy kit! Take my money. I’m buying both kids one too.

@pompeypaul72: Great video and the kit looks pretty decent to be honest. The first one in a while I can picture being worn for a promotion!

@TrumagooFM: Best kit we've had in a long time, I love it. I do feel we should have had a nod to our anniversary included in the design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@officialfournil: So the kits out well before anyone expected, 7 signings through the door before we go to Spain next week, season ticket sales approaching capacity well ahead of schedule based on previous seasons - not to mention the stadium, It’s all quietly coming together nicely.

@Markbentley873: Not been a great fan of the home kit for some years now but I do like that and may have to part with some cash when I’m back down In Pompey next week.

@knight37: That’s quality best one for a long time! Now let’s get promoted in that.

@djliamh: I’ve been quiet on here in the recent weeks regarding Pompey but I have to admit, I’m loving the collective effort from all involved at PO4 currently. Out of the blue signings, 7 new faces in early, stadium is looking good, kit is actually really nice…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad