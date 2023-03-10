League One's BEST and WORST home records this season - including Portsmouth, Plymouth, Bolton and Charlton - gallery

They say the league table never lies – so in that respect neither should one based on home form.

Pompey welcome league leaders Sheffield Wednesday to Fratton Park on Saturday with new head coach John Mousinho looking to protect an unbeaten PO4 record since his appointment in January.

His three defeats as manager have all come on the road, where the Blues have secured seven points from a possible 18.

But that’s in stark contrast to Pompey’s form at home, where they’ve collected 13 points from a potential 15, thanks to four wins and a draw under Mousinho.

The fact that the Blues have lost just two games on home soil – against MK Dons and Charlton – is also a positive during a season when optimism has often dried up.

But with draws a more common feature than wins this term under former boss Danny Cowley, it’s clear there’s room for improvement.

In fairness, Mousinho is tackling that problem, but where do the Blues currently sit in the home form table with a game against Sheffield Wednesday ticking down?

We’ve had a look to see who’s under-performing and who’s living it large on their own turf in 2022-23.

1 . MK Dons - 24th Points: 10 Record: P17 W2 D4 L11. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green Rovers - 23rd Points: 13. Record: P17 W4 D1 L12 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Oxford United - 23rd Points: 18. Record: P17 W5 D3 L9. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

4 . Burton - 21st Points: 20. Record: P16 W5 D5 L6. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales