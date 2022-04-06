But there are still a host of individual accolades up for grabs – including the golden gloves in League One.

Who’s still in contention of being crowned the third-tier’s best shot-stopper this season?

Here’s who is vying for goalkeeping supremacy at the season’s climax – based on the most clean sheets this term.

1. Toby Savin - Accrington (15th) - 7 (clean sheets) Matches played: 28 Clean sheet percentage: 25% Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Ron-Thorben Hoffmann - Sunderland (14th) 8 Matches played: 23 Clean sheet percentage: 34.8% Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood

3. James Trafford - Accrington and Bolton (13th) - 9 Matches played: 27 Clean sheet percentage: 33.3% Picture Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo: Gareth Copley

4. Viktor Johansson - Rotherham (12th) - 9 Matches played: 19 Clean sheet percentage: 47.7% Picture George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood