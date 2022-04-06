But there are still a host of individual accolades up for grabs – including the golden gloves in League One.
Who’s still in contention of being crowned the third-tier’s best shot-stopper this season?
Here’s who is vying for goalkeeping supremacy at the season’s climax – based on the most clean sheets this term.
1. Toby Savin - Accrington (15th) - 7 (clean sheets)
Matches played: 28
Clean sheet percentage: 25%
Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
2. Ron-Thorben Hoffmann - Sunderland (14th) 8
Matches played: 23
Clean sheet percentage: 34.8%
Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
3. James Trafford - Accrington and Bolton (13th) - 9
Matches played: 27
Clean sheet percentage: 33.3%
Picture Gareth Copley/Getty Images
4. Viktor Johansson - Rotherham (12th) - 9
Matches played: 19
Clean sheet percentage: 47.7%
Picture George Wood/Getty Images
