League Two outfit set to win race for Portsmouth defender with ex-Blackburn Rovers and West Brom man chased by Doncaster Rovers, Cheltenham and Stevenage

The Pompey defender is set to agree a loan move to Spotland for the rest of the season, effectively bringing his stay at Fratton Park to a close.

The likes of Cheltenham, Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage have all been keen on the 30-year-old, but it appears Dale boss Robbie Stockdale is set to win the chase for Downing’s services.

Pompey will likely have to pay a contribution to the former Blackburn and Walsall man’s wages, with Downing currently one of the top earners in Danny Cowley’s squad.

But the move will free up further space in the Pompey playing budget after Ellis Harrison’s departure for Fleetwood Town last week.

It also offers Downing the chance to rebuild his career and gain some much-needed minutes on the pitch after a difficult time at Pompey.

The ex-West Brom trainee has been restricted to just 27 appearances since signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, with just 11 league outings coming in that time.

