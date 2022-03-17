From left: Kane Wilson, Jojo Willacott, Dylan Bahamboula, Jack Payne

League Two’s top 25 free agents who could be available to Portsmouth this summer - including Swindon and Bristol Rovers aces and ex-Sunderland and Charlton men

Pompey face another busy summer with 12 senior members of their current first-team squad seeing their contracts expire at the end of the season.

By Pepe Lacey
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 1:11 pm

Players such Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs could all potentially depart Fratton Park come the season’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, the figure also includes the Blues’ five current loanees, with questions still to be answered on their futures.

It therefore promises to be not only a hectic climax to the season but also the close-season, too, with much to be decided.

And on that note, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help Danny Cowley with the latter, seeing that there could numerous ins and outs in the months ahead.

Last week we scoured League One to identity the best 25 free agents who could be available to Pompey in the summer.

Now we’ve turned our attention to League Two as we look to do the same with that division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Donald Love - Salford

Position: Right-back; Age: 27; Appearances: 18; Goals: 0; Previous clubs: Shrewsbury, Sunderland, Wigan, Manchester United

2. Jonny Williams - Swindon

Position: Attacking midfielder; Age: 28; Appearances: 34; Goals: 5; Previous clubs: Cardiff, Charlton, Sunderland, Ipswich, MK Dons Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace

3. Kane Wilson - Forest Green

Age: 22; Appearances: 67; Goals: 4; Previous clubs: Tranmere, Exeter, Walsall

4. Jojo Wollacott - Swindon

Position: Goalkeeper; Age: 25; Appearances: 36; Goals: 0 ; Previous clubs: Forest Green, Woking

