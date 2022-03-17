Players such Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs could all potentially depart Fratton Park come the season’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, the figure also includes the Blues’ five current loanees, with questions still to be answered on their futures.

It therefore promises to be not only a hectic climax to the season but also the close-season, too, with much to be decided.

And on that note, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to help Danny Cowley with the latter, seeing that there could numerous ins and outs in the months ahead.

Last week we scoured League One to identity the best 25 free agents who could be available to Pompey in the summer.

Now we’ve turned our attention to League Two as we look to do the same with that division.

Here’s what we found.

1. Donald Love - Salford Position: Right-back; Age: 27; Appearances: 18; Goals: 0; Previous clubs: Shrewsbury, Sunderland, Wigan, Manchester United Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Jonny Williams - Swindon Position: Attacking midfielder; Age: 28; Appearances: 34; Goals: 5; Previous clubs: Cardiff, Charlton, Sunderland, Ipswich, MK Dons Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Kane Wilson - Forest Green Age: 22; Appearances: 67; Goals: 4; Previous clubs: Tranmere, Exeter, Walsall Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Jojo Wollacott - Swindon Position: Goalkeeper; Age: 25; Appearances: 36; Goals: 0 ; Previous clubs: Forest Green, Woking Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales