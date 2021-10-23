It was a day of mixed emotions for the Blues, who left the Crown Ground clutching a late point and the disappointment they didn’t claim all three.

Marcus Harness’ leveller four minutes from time this afternoon sealed a 2-2 draw for Pompey in a hard-fought encounter.

Yet Danny Cowley’s men created a number of excellent goal-scoring opportunities, including Ronan Curtis hitting the post, as Stanley were let off the hook.

Lee Brown had mixed emotions following Pompey's 2-2 draw at Accrington. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

And Brown afterwards refused to toast a point, instead reflecting on the win that got away.

Pompey’s skipper told The News: ‘I think we had enough chances to win probably two or three games.

‘Sometimes that’s the way it goes – that’s the way it's definitely going at the moment.

‘Coming away to Accrington, people know what it’s like, it’s never pretty, it’s never, ever pretty.

‘I think the boys did a reasonably good job. Accrington didn’t really create much, we created the better chances and got a draw, but we really wanted a win.

‘We need to find that form every week. It’s all right finding it one in three, but we need to find that every week.

‘It’s got to be consistent, a standard thing, we need that every week, that’s the minimum we get.

‘We don’t always produce that and you need to produce that every week to have a good chance in League One – because it’s League One football.’

Following abject displays against Rotherham and Ipswich, the point at least restores a tinge of optimism.

And, with Bolton visiting Fratton Park next Saturday, the Blues find themselves with a platform to build on.

Brown added: ‘Let’s not get carried away and think whether we can build on it. Let’s just worry about the next game, we need to go into that game and perform.

‘I don’t want to hear about runs, let’s just take care of the next game – that’s all we need to do.’

