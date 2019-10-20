Lee Brown admits he and his Pompey team-mates have been letting Kenny Jackett down.

And the vice-skipper feels the players must shoulder as much blame as the boss following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Terell Thomas’ 93rd-minute header at Kingsmeadow piled further pressure on the under-fire Jackett.

The Blues were unable to make their dominance of possession count and lacked cutting edge in the final third.

The loss leaves Pompey 18th in League One, after collecting just 13 points from 11 matches.

There were again chants of “We want Jackett out” in greater London, with contingents of supporters believing it’s time the manager was replaced at the helm.

Portsmouth's Lee Brown

But Brown reckons the players need to take just as much responsibility for the poor form this season.

He said: ‘Without a shadow of doubt (the players shoulder as much blame as Jackett).

‘There’s only so much a manager can do. He puts his XI out there and us players have got to take massive responsibility.

‘Are we are letting him down at the minute? Yes, we probably are because we are not getting the results that we should be getting.

‘Players are as much to blame as the manager.

‘We are all in this together and everyone should be to blame and rightly so.

‘It’s not him and us, everyone is in this together. We’re the ones getting on the ball and playing so without a should of doubt we’ve got to take massive responsibility.’

Pompey are back in action when Lincoln visit Fratton Park tomorrow.

Brown feels a big response is required.

The left-back added: ‘We aren’t winning football matches and everyone is going to come in for criticism – me included.

‘Everyone on the pitch is in for criticism and everyone has got to take responsibility.

‘It’s about how you react to that and how you respond. It’s so easy to go under but if you respond with a good performance, that’s what fans want to see.

‘They want to see players trying and giving everything and that’s all we can do.’