Lee Brown the hero as Portsmouth get off to a flier at Fleetwood

Pompey celebrate Lee Brown's goal today

Brown got the only goal of the game in the 60th minute to get Danny Cowley’s first full season in charge of the Blues off to the best possible start.

Cowley’s men took a first-half pummelling from Simon Grayson’s side and somehow made it to the break with it goalless.

An improved showing after the interval was rewarded with Brown rifling in the game’s only goal, with Pompey resolute from there on in to see out the victory.

Pompey were forced into a late, late change before kick-off as Shaun Williams limped off in the warm-up and was replaced by Connor Ogilvie.

The Blues were under the cosh from the outset with the home side racking up early chances, twice from Ged Garner and Harrrison Biggins.

Sean Raggett denied Fleetwood a certain goal in the 14th minute with a last-ditch block to deny Callum Morton after Gardner’s effort was saved.

Pompey’s only effort of the half came in the 28th minute when Ronan Curtis’ superb 25-yard free-kick cannoned off the crossbar.

Shayden Morris was giving Lee Brown a torrid time down the right flank and ran half the length of the pitch in the 34th minute before beating captain Clark Robertson and firing inches wide.

Cowley’s side somehow managed to make it in to the break without falling behind, however.

The Blues were rewarded for staying in the game as they took the lead against the run of play in the 60th minute.

Gassan Ahadme has seen his shot superbly saved by Alex Cairns in the 58th minute.

But that didn’t matter when Brown lashed home an unstoppable angled effort from Tunnicliffe’s cross two minutes later.

From there, Pompey were resolute and dogged to restrict the home side as the 1,000 travelling fans partied on two sides of Highbury Stadium.