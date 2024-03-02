New Pompey signing Lee Evans

Pompey fans have been provided a timeframe for when they can expect to see latest signing Lee Evans contribute to the Blues’ title charge.

The 29-year-old midfielder was unveiled by the Fratton Park outfit on Friday, after they moved to secure the free agent on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

A League One promotion winner with three different clubs, the former Ipswich man has been brought in to bolster table-topping Pompey’s ranks as they continue to struggle with injuries going into the final weeks of the season.

Evans was not involved in Saturday’s win against Oxford, with the Wales international not 100-per-cent match ready after undergoing surgery on his knee in October.

Speaking after his side’s U’s victory, John Mousinho admitted he will not rush the player back into action. A careful approach will instead be adopted, with the head coach hoping the former Tractor Boys ace will be able to show his quality and benefit the Blues’ push for League One honours with ‘seven to eight weeks’ of the season remaining.

That means the earliest Evans could be called up is perhaps at Peterborough on Saturday, March 16. But with Pompey having 10 games remaining, Mousinho is comfortable with that.

Revealing the thought process behind Evans’ arrival and what he can offer, Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘The thinking was, as soon as we found out the injury to Tom (Lowery), we thought we were a bit thin in the middle of the park.

‘Myles isn’t necessarily a natural No6, we have Owen (Moxon) and Marlon (Pack), but we were one injury away going into the last 10 games of the season and without too many recognised sixes. So we looked at the market in terms of what was available. The stand-out name was Lee Evans and I think everyone is quite excited about the signing.

‘Obviously, had he been fully fit then it would have been one not available to us. But now he’s definitely going to be an option for us hopefully for the last seven or eight games.

‘To bring in a player of that calibre at this stage of the season, wth the experience of being promoted last year, and playing the majority of his games in the Championship, it’s a really good option.’

When asked specifically where the midfielder is fitness-wise, Mousinho added: ‘So, he’s been out for a while with surgery to his knee. He’s been back training with Ipswich under-21s and I think part of the agreement was he would train with them until the back end of January.

‘He did a full training session with us yesterday, albeit it was quite light, and a full training session with us this morning. So he’s back in full training. We just need to be wary that we don’t push him too far so that he breaks down.