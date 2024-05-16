'Can't wait' - Former Wolves, Ipswich and Sheffield United star responds to Pompey transfer exit
The 29-year-old was one of ten players who were told earlier this month that their futures would lie away from Fratton Park. Evans signed a short-term contract with the club as John Mousinho sought reinforcements in the midfield area after injuries to Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin.
He featured four times for Pompey and played 79 minutes in the 3-2 win over Barnsley which secured promotion and the league title. The win over Barnsley would prove to be his last game for the club as he was an unused substitute against former club Wigan Athletic and he wasn’t in the squad for the win over Lincoln City.
Evans is now tasked with finding his third club in five months, but remains optimistic about the future. He arrived having been released by Ipswich Town with a niggling knee injury, but is now fully recovered and will now assess his options.
“I’m feeling fresh, ready to go and looking forward to seeing what the summer brings and hopefully another exciting new challenge,” he said to our friends at the Express & Star.
“The injury I had this season to my knee is one which has niggled me for a few years but, having had surgery, that problem has gone which is a real positive.
“I’m still only 29, and probably around my prime for a midfield player, and over my time at Ipswich I’ve worked with a manager in Kieran McKenna who has improved my game massively.
“I definitely feel I’ve got so much still to offer and can’t wait to get an opportunity to get going again and play a big part somewhere next season.”
The Newport-born central midfielder is somewhat of a promotion specialist in League One. He won the title in 2014 and then helped Wigan win the title four years later. Evans was also a part of the Ipswich Town side that finished second in 2023 and then this year he played a small part in Pompey's title success.
