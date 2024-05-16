Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans have been reacting to the cost of season tickets increasing in the Championship - with an overwhelming prevailing sentiment. Here’s a selection views on X (formerly Twitter).

Fair play #pompey for season ticket prices. I was expecting closer to £600, so £475 to renew is quite reasonable @TheVinten

#Pompey season ticket prices are more than fair for this coming season! Honestly expected a fair hike! Also on match day they have only gone up a couple of ££!! Well done to them! @PFC_MarcB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Take a bow @Pompey. Nippers renewing a championship season ticket for £99. Phenomenal value for money @olly_searle

Wow. Quite surprised at the season ticket prices. Thought it would have gone up more than that. Fair play #pompey @NeilNutbeam

Under £50 increase for going into a higher division is bloody good. Fair play Pompey. Anyone who moans about the increase can stay in League One @ryanlewis79

Great prices Thank you Portsmouth FC #Pompey #PortsmouthFC #pup @RoyLlowarch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair play to the club for this. Would have been easy to justify a bigger increase off the back of promotion to the second tier of the men's and women's games. Once again, the club has repaid the faith the fans have shown them. Play up #Pompey @PompeyPhill

£36 increase after winning the League is fantastic. Well played Pomp @WebbJ96

£99 to get kids in for the season, the future of the club, superb! @ashleybarfoot24

£510 is not horrible at all really. Averages £22 per home game. @DanLewis1999

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Very impressed thought the ticket would be in the £500 bracket but happy with renewal price @DDeane41

Quite OK with that price, good work, #pompey! #pup @mikeshipp1971

I’ll take £465 renewal !! Thank you @Will_Mason7

Very reasonable, Thank you Pompey FC was expecting to pay around £500 #PUP @StevenLeaver

It's more than reasonable. Well done, Pompey @mickpoth60

Very impressive prices @archie_pfc

Honestly not as bad as I thought I’ll take that @mrannonymo66765

Love my Club. Well done PFC @PompeySpirit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonna face quite a battle to get one after the renewals and 2k waiting list! @Nelie_Humphreys

Very fair pricing - good job @lukeatiyah

Fair price I reckon for championship football @AlanJCochran