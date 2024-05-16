Portsmouth faithful react to season ticket prices increasing after reaching Championship
Fair play #pompey for season ticket prices. I was expecting closer to £600, so £475 to renew is quite reasonable @TheVinten
#Pompey season ticket prices are more than fair for this coming season! Honestly expected a fair hike! Also on match day they have only gone up a couple of ££!! Well done to them! @PFC_MarcB
Take a bow @Pompey. Nippers renewing a championship season ticket for £99. Phenomenal value for money @olly_searle
Wow. Quite surprised at the season ticket prices. Thought it would have gone up more than that. Fair play #pompey @NeilNutbeam
Under £50 increase for going into a higher division is bloody good. Fair play Pompey. Anyone who moans about the increase can stay in League One @ryanlewis79
Great prices Thank you Portsmouth FC #Pompey #PortsmouthFC #pup @RoyLlowarch
Fair play to the club for this. Would have been easy to justify a bigger increase off the back of promotion to the second tier of the men's and women's games. Once again, the club has repaid the faith the fans have shown them. Play up #Pompey @PompeyPhill
£36 increase after winning the League is fantastic. Well played Pomp @WebbJ96
£99 to get kids in for the season, the future of the club, superb! @ashleybarfoot24
£510 is not horrible at all really. Averages £22 per home game. @DanLewis1999
Very impressed thought the ticket would be in the £500 bracket but happy with renewal price @DDeane41
Quite OK with that price, good work, #pompey! #pup @mikeshipp1971
I’ll take £465 renewal !! Thank you @Will_Mason7
Very reasonable, Thank you Pompey FC was expecting to pay around £500 #PUP @StevenLeaver
It's more than reasonable. Well done, Pompey @mickpoth60
Very impressive prices @archie_pfc
Honestly not as bad as I thought I’ll take that @mrannonymo66765
Love my Club. Well done PFC @PompeySpirit
Gonna face quite a battle to get one after the renewals and 2k waiting list! @Nelie_Humphreys
Very fair pricing - good job @lukeatiyah
Fair price I reckon for championship football @AlanJCochran
Very reasonable! Was expecting to pay more…PUP! @ELilliLDWorman
