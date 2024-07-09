Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans planning to travel to Leeds United for the Blues’ Championship opener at Elland Road will be charged no more than £30.

That’s after the Whites revealed they would be introducing a new ticket price cap for opposition visitors to their Beeston ground this season.

It replaces the reciprocal pricing deal the club introduced at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign that was designed to provide fans with significant reductions to the cost of their match-day ticket. Yet it was dependent on opponents reciprocating the offer, which wasn’t always achievable.

Pompey supporters will be the first to benefit from the Yorkshire outfit’s new pricing strategy as they travel to Leeds on the opening day of the new season on Saturday, August 10 (kick-off 12,30pm).

The Blues can anticipate an away ticket allocation of up to 2,916 for their first game back in the Championship since 2012 and their maiden trip to Elland Road since October 2011. But no-one who travels up from the south coast will be charged more than £30 for entry. That’s the standard price for all adult away ticket, with concessions charged £28, 16-18-year-olds charged £25.50 and under-16s being asked to pay £23.50. The price of the youth tickets will be reduced further depending if the game has a category A or B status.

A Leeds United statement read: ‘At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans. Whilst some accepted and both sets of supporters were able to benefit from this, some clubs would not agree to reciprocal arrangements.

‘As a club, recognise the vital role that away supporters play at every match and we believe in a fair and consistent pricing strategy for all football fans. We hope that this move will ensure our loyal supporters also pay fair and consistent prices when travelling to support the team away from home.’

Pompey are yet to announce when tickets for the trip to Elland Road will go on sale. Meanwhile, it’s not clear at this moment whether the Blues’ visit will be a Cat A or B fixture.

All away supporters at Elland Road are allocated seats in the West Stand.

Posting on X, the Pompey Supporters’ Trust said: ‘This is good news for #Pompey fans, who will now pay £30 on the opening day of the season. Last year, Leeds charged visiting fans up to £47, so we held meetings with @lufctrust & PFC in recent months to advocate for a reciprocal ticket deal to avoid this possibility.

‘We will continue to work with PFC, @WeAreTheFSA and other supporter groups to move towards a league-wide £30 cap on away tickets for fans.’