All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth’s Championship rivals.

Portsmouth’s summer preparations are already underway, with John Mousinho having already welcomed back his men to begin their summer schedule. Pompey and their rivals will now begin building up their fitness levels ahead of the new season kicking off in August.

Mousinho has the tough task of ensuring Portsmouth take the step up to the Championship in their stride this summer, but he will need help in the form of new recruits. As the club work on recruitment, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Summerville sale possible

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes Leeds United could still sell Crysencio Summerville amid expected interest in the Dutchman this summer. Summerville was the Championship’s standout player last season, but with Leeds having sold Archie Gray, there is now less pressure on them to offload Summerville.

Still, Jacobs believes a sale could take place, telling TBR: “I still wouldn’t rule out a move for Crysencio Summerville who will be available for between £35-40m. Because Leeds sold Archie Gray they are in a stronger position to try to rebuff it, but I’m told that if the player said he wanted to leave for a big Premier League club like Chelsea then Leeds wouldn’t stand in his way.”

Sutton on Idah

Chris Sutton has called on Celtic to land last season’s loan star Adam Idah from Norwich City, with the Canaries wanting to look at the forward again in pre-season before making a decision on his future.

“Adam Idah has already proven his worth to Celtic,” Sutton told the Daily Record. “That has its own value in terms of Brendan Rodgers and the squad. It’s why this deal needs to be sealed. Idah came up trumps for Celtic last season at the time when he really needed him. Credit to Rodgers. I wasn’t sure the striker would be able to deliver quite in the manner that he did, but he proved himself adept and the manager was correct. It wasn’t just the goals Idah scored, it was the importance of them.

“Big strikes at key times. The last minute penalty kick at Hibs and goal against Motherwell at Fir Park were pivotal in the title race and kept Celtic going forward. The opener at Kilmarnock on title-clinching night and then to top it all off, the winner in the last minute of a Scottish Cup Final against Rangers. Now I’m not saying that Celtic should just bow to Norwich’s every whim here. Negotiations are always delicate and there is give and take in any deal. Norwich have to be realistic.

“Idah had lost his way at Carrow Road. I think he even said he didn’t feel wanted, so who is to say that, despite getting the confidence boost from his efforts in Glasgow, that he wouldn’t just return to being a bit-part player in the English Championship. Celtic also have to be realistic and know that here is a guy who has proven himself. We all know that it is not always easy for players to settle into the club with the demands and expectations.”

Parker on expectations