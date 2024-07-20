Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Championship transfer news from Portsmouth’s rivals as the start of the season edges ever closer

Portsmouth’s opening-weekend Championship opponents Leeds United are continuing with their summer transfer business with one player leaving the club amid reports a deal for a new signing is close.

Rasmus Kristensen has left Elland Road for Eintracht Frankfurt, signing a season-long loan in Germany. A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United can confirm Rasmus Kristensen has decided to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the 2024/25 campaign. The defender spent last season away on loan at AS Roma in the Italian Serie A and has now opted to head to the Bundesliga for the forthcoming season.”

Kristensen was expected back at Leeds in the coming days, having been away with Denmark at this summer’s European Championships, but speculation over his future began to intensify earlier this week with Frankfurt showing interest. The 27-year-old was thought to be on a shortlist of potential right-back options but talks over a deal have progressed quickly.

The Danish international was one of several players who scrambled for an exit from the club following relegation and was understood to be keen on securing a move away from Leeds this summer, having struggled to build a relationship with the fans during his one campaign in West Yorkshire, but looked short of interest after an unsuccessful spell at AS Roma. His move to Frankfurt reportedly contains a £15m option-to-buy.

The confirmation of Kristensen’s departure came just hours before reports from the Sheffield Star claimed that Leeds were closing in on a deal for Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle. The Whites have already had two offers of £4m knocked back, with the two bids having different payment structures.

Bogle has just one year remaining on his contract at Bramall Lane, but Leeds are reportedly confident their latest bid will satisfy the Blades as they seek to secure a deal for Bogle well in advance of their clash with Pompey at Elland Road on August 10.

QPR striker Celar deal

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the signing of striker Žan Celar from Swiss top-flight side FC Lugano. The 25-year-old spent three years in Switzerland and scored 40 times in 95 games. The forward is a Slovenia international and was the top-scorer in the Swiss top tier last term.

Of his move, he said: “I am very excited. I can’t wait to start, join the team, join my new team-mates, start training and start matches. I think I will adapt well. I know there are a lot of games but I like to play games, so I can’t wait. The next step now is important for me and I think this is the right place. I will try to do what I have been doing and hopefully I can help the team with my goals.”

QPR CEO Christian Nourry added: “I am delighted on behalf of the wider club to welcome Žan into the QPR family. That Žan chose to join QPR amidst a myriad of other suitors in our division and outside of it demonstrates the level of thought put into his decision. I trust our supporters will do their best to help him feel welcome as he acclimatises to the Championship.”