Pompey’s Championship opener against Leeds United is expected to go ahead as planned.

The Blues travel to Elland Road on Saturday for a 12.30pm kick-off as they resume second-tier duties for the first time in 12 years following their recent League One title success.

But legitimate concerns whether the match and other EFL games this weekend will proceed have been raised due to ugly protests that have been witnessed across the UK over the past week.

Those fears are based on the amount of police resources currently being used to deal with the general unrest that has been witnessed, with former Charlton Athletic chief executive Peter Varney among those who raised the possibility of the Football League’s opening day being disrupted by cancellations.

Leeds was among a number of towns and cities - including Portsmouth - that witnessed protests last Saturday, when around 400 demonstrators and counter-demonstrators descended on its city centre. That was at the same time Daniel Farke’s side were playing hosts to Valencia at Elland Road in a pre-season friendly, with 33,000 spectators present.

The game wasn’t impacted by events taking place not that far away, which passed off largely withouth incident - and it’s been reported that there’s currently no concerns ahead of Pompey’s latest visit to Yorkshire.

According to our sister paper, The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United ‘do not anticipate policing issues ahead of their season opener against Portsmouth this Saturday, with a club spokesperson confirming all officers currently booked for the fixture are still expected to be on duty at Elland Road and not subject to change at this time.’

Leeds Live report that there is no intelligence to currently suggest protests are planned around Elland Road.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police have also sought to reassure fans of both clubs ahead of the game. A statement from them read: ‘We are of course aware of recent disorder across the country and continue to monitor relevant intelligence relating to the possibility of further incidents. We are experienced and well-prepared in planning for and managing incidents such as these should they occur.

‘Uniformed officers are visible in communities across West Yorkshire to reassure residents, manage planned events, and carry out day-to-day policing.’

Pompey are expected to be accompanied by almost 3,000 fans for the game, with their current ticket allocation sold out.