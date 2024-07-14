Leeds United's full squad for Portsmouth Championship opener as 3 signings made

Portsmouth are preparing for their long-awaited return to the Championship after topping the League One table last season. The Blues finished with 97 points to secure their promotion up to the second division and their new challenge is now less than a month away.

Pompey will travel to Elland Road for their first match of the season, where Leeds United await after losing out on a spot back in the Premier League. The Whites were defeated by Southampton in the play-off final and will be pushing for another shot at promotion this time round.

We’ve taken a closer look at Portsmouth’s upcoming opponents and their full squad, as things stand. There is still plenty of time left on the transfer window too, meaning Leeds’ final squad for the 2024/25 season could still change.

1 . Illan Meslier Reports in France have linked Meslier with an Elland Road but Leeds plan to keep hold of their first choice shot-stopper. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Karl Darlow The 33-year-old is expected to remain a capable deputy with two years left on his current contract. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alex Cairns Leeds signed Cairns from Salford City this window for a nominal fee. | Getty Images Photo Sales