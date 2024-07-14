Leeds United's full squad for Portsmouth Championship opener as 3 signings made

By Georgia Goulding
Published 14th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 16:37 BST

Pompey will get their Championship season underway at Elland Road.

Portsmouth are preparing for their long-awaited return to the Championship after topping the League One table last season. The Blues finished with 97 points to secure their promotion up to the second division and their new challenge is now less than a month away.

Pompey will travel to Elland Road for their first match of the season, where Leeds United await after losing out on a spot back in the Premier League. The Whites were defeated by Southampton in the play-off final and will be pushing for another shot at promotion this time round.

We’ve taken a closer look at Portsmouth’s upcoming opponents and their full squad, as things stand. There is still plenty of time left on the transfer window too, meaning Leeds’ final squad for the 2024/25 season could still change.

Reports in France have linked Meslier with an Elland Road but Leeds plan to keep hold of their first choice shot-stopper.

1. Illan Meslier

Reports in France have linked Meslier with an Elland Road but Leeds plan to keep hold of their first choice shot-stopper. | Getty Images

The 33-year-old is expected to remain a capable deputy with two years left on his current contract.

2. Karl Darlow

The 33-year-old is expected to remain a capable deputy with two years left on his current contract. | Getty Images

Leeds signed Cairns from Salford City this window for a nominal fee.

3. Alex Cairns

Leeds signed Cairns from Salford City this window for a nominal fee. | Getty Images

The skipper's Leeds contract has expired but he has been offered a new deal to stay at Elland Road. However, he is also in talks with Blackburn Rovers.

4. Liam Cooper (TBC)

The skipper's Leeds contract has expired but he has been offered a new deal to stay at Elland Road. However, he is also in talks with Blackburn Rovers. | Getty Images

