With Pompey staring elimination in the competition in the eyes, a Ronan Curtis double snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Republic of Ireland international broke Yakubu’s record of the club’s leading marksman in the 21st century by heading home then firing the travelling fans into ecstacy.

And those in attendance and at home have voiced their opinions online after the full-time whistle.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the best of the bunch as Pompey progress to round-three.

@PFCBOY19: Exeter must hate playing us

@George_WestyPFC: Ronan Curtis. Legend.

@MarkRoser9: 89 mins ...thank god we out this cup !!! 94 mins ..Wembley here we come great comeback tho and a wins a win ! Pleased for the 500 odd fans who went ! Up the blues

Kieron Freeman started in the Papa John's Trophy fixture against Exeter. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

@JHancock46: And breathe

@GregAdampfc: Incredible how bad we were 2nd half and still managed to turn it around. Thank god for Curtis!

@Benno_Gregg1995: Were lucky tonight but great character shown by the lads. PUP