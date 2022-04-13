Leicester City loanee tackles Rotherham United critics and Portsmouth future after burying former club

George Hirst celebrates his goal against Rotherham last night. (Photo by Robin Jones - Digital South)

The Blues striker served up a man-of-the-match performance to put the promotion-chasing Millers to the sword at Fratton Park last night in the 3-0 win.

Hirst bagged a goal and assist to take the home crowd acclaim who sang ‘sign him up’ in a message to the club’s owners.

The 23–year-old took his total for the season to 11 goals - with all of those finishes coming since November - to deliver another blow to his old side’s bid to reach the Championship.

The Leicester City man endured a wretched season at Rotherham, failing to score in 32 appearances and taking plenty of flak from Millers fans in the process.

So it proved a sweet occasion for Hirst, as he showed his old loan club what he’s capable of delivering.

And with the loanee a wanted man at Pompey he’s looking forward to more of the same moving forward.

Hirst said: ‘Yes, I got criticism last season at Rotherham, sometimes rightly so.

‘I’m not going to sit here and deny that - I wasn’t at the top of my game.

‘For me it was about going out and proving a point - hopefully I’ve done that.

‘I’d like to think I’ve been able to prove a few people wrong and prove myself right.

‘I know what I can do and my family know what I can do, so it’s been about going out there and doing that.

‘It’s been a good six months - and hopefully there’s more to come.’

After having difficulties at Rotherham and taking time to settle at Pompey, Hirst told how it’s heartening to feel the appreciation of supporters.

His confidence is on a high as a result - as seen as played a crucial role in one of the best goals seen this season.

Hirst received a ball from Gavin Bazunu and beat Dan Barlaser, before leaving pacy Jordi Osei-Tutu for dead and laying on a finish for Marcus Harness.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man then produced a measured finish to wrap up the win with 25 minutes remaining.

Hirst added: ‘It’s always nice to get that little bit of recognition.

‘For me to get that recognition and to win the game 3-0 against a team as good as Rotherham are, because there’s no hiding from the fact they are a very, very good side in this division, is brilliant.

‘For me it’s been an unbelievable learning experience here.

‘To come here and score a few goals feels as good as it gets really.

‘I wanted to come here and put in as good as performance as I could every week.