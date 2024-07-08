Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Murphy pinpointed the secret to Pompey getting the best out of him and insisted: Just let me be free.

The 29-year-old was a revelation in the second half of last season for Oxford United, firing them to the Championship.

Indeed, his two-goal blast in the League One play-off final at Wembley took his tally to eight goals in his final 18 outings for the U’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the left winger has arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer, challenged to provide the creativity for the Blues’ long-awaited return to the Championship.

Josh Murphy is relishing his Pompey challenge Pic: Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

And in a career largely spent struggling for consistency, consisting of an £11m switch to Cardiff, Murphy believes he has finally matured - and can continue to flourish at Pompey.

He told The News: ‘I had a brilliant relationship with Des Buckingham, he allowed me to just go and play football. He didn't mind if I made a mistake and gave me that licence to express myself.

‘Just let me be free. Obviously as an attacker there are going to be times when you don’t have the best games and give the ball away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But if you’ve got a manager or coach behind you that allows you to make mistakes, it brings the best out of you because you play without fear.

‘I felt I was effective in the second of the season (for Oxford). I’m in the team to get goals and assists and I did that, that’s what I thrive off, just going all-out attack.

‘There’s the other side to the game, you have to be defensive, but the team gave me the platform to be the one that's going to get the goals and assists.

‘My career has been up and down, it has always been about getting that consistency, that balance, and I feel I’ve got that now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s definitely down to maturity, I’ve played a lot of games now, so you know what a lot to expect. It’s about controlling the ups and downs, don’t get too high, don’t get too low.

‘Especially in League One or the Championship, if you play badly on a Saturday, you are two days away from another game and everything can change.

‘It’s about putting things into perspective, keep working hard, day in, day out. As long as you’re working hard, the rewards should come.’

Ex-Norwich man Murphy joined Oxford in July 2022 and spent six months as a team-mate of John Mousinho, although they never featured in a match together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, from their days on the training pitch, the duo learnt plenty from each other, culminating in a Fratton Park reunion.

He added: ‘I know John from Oxford, I need to keep calling him gaffer!

‘We had a good relationship at Oxford and speaking to him was a big factor in coming here, so I’m just really excited.