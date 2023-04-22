'Like watching paint dry' - the Portsmouth verdict following 1-0 win against Accrington

It handed John Mousinho’s side their first win in five games. But there was little sign of rejoicing supporters on social media afterwards, especially with Pompey’s play-off hopes officially finished now.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter immediately after the final whistle went at Fratton Park.

@LeeCrowhurst: That was awful. The goal/win can’t hide that!

@BenfieldTim: like watching paint dry that!

@DavidRa53209841: Moan when we loose moan when we win.

@EddieStead595: Dreadful performance.

Match-winner Joe Pigott, right, with Tom Lowery at the final whistle.

@AndyHaynes147: It’s so weird to see the complete apathy towards a win at fratton. I understand it, but yet it seems so toxic. Strange fence to sit on. #pup #pompey

@CanadaPompey: A win, but what a dire performance again.

@DanLewis1999: Nice to get back to winning ways but too little too late unfortunately. 1 win in 6 before today.

@gosport_nooz: Well done I guess.

@Geoffrestone: Will always take a win, but too little too late…

@harvboi14: The most boring football we’ve played for years. Even Jackett ball was more exciting at times #Pompey.