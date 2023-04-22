News you can trust since 1877
'Like watching paint dry' - the Portsmouth verdict following 1-0 win against Accrington

Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ 1-0 win against Accrington.

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

A rather dull affair was brought to life on 75 minutes when substitute Joe Pigott headed home Michael Jacobs’ cross.

It handed John Mousinho’s side their first win in five games. But there was little sign of rejoicing supporters on social media afterwards, especially with Pompey’s play-off hopes officially finished now.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter immediately after the final whistle went at Fratton Park.

@LeeCrowhurst: That was awful. The goal/win can’t hide that!

@BenfieldTim: like watching paint dry that!

@DavidRa53209841: Moan when we loose moan when we win.

@EddieStead595: Dreadful performance.

Match-winner Joe Pigott, right, with Tom Lowery at the final whistle.Match-winner Joe Pigott, right, with Tom Lowery at the final whistle.
@AndyHaynes147: It’s so weird to see the complete apathy towards a win at fratton. I understand it, but yet it seems so toxic. Strange fence to sit on. #pup #pompey

@CanadaPompey: A win, but what a dire performance again.

@DanLewis1999: Nice to get back to winning ways but too little too late unfortunately. 1 win in 6 before today.

@gosport_nooz: Well done I guess.

@Geoffrestone: Will always take a win, but too little too late…

@harvboi14: The most boring football we’ve played for years. Even Jackett ball was more exciting at times #Pompey.

@CharlieFarnsba9: Ok, not the most impressive result from #Pompey but as soon as Towler comes back we get a clean sheet!

