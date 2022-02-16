Ex-Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers boss rues lack of cutting edge as former Portsmouth, Millwall and Doncaster striker blanks to leave Lincoln City looking over shoulders

John Marquis was among the guilty parties as the Imps passed up a glut of opportunities, before falling to a 1-0 loss as Gary McSheffrey’s side pulled themselves off the foot of the table.

The former Pompey striker was guilty of missing two chances amid 14 efforts on goal for Appleton’s men, with the ex-Blues boss admitting the outcome would have drawn a very different outcome from him in the past.

Appeton to Lincolnshire Live: ‘It's experience really. There would have been times where I would have been throwing people around the dressing room but I think I am beyond that now.

‘There are a couple of things - one, I need those players on Saturday to go again and come again, which they will do and two, the reality is the performance was fine, it was okay, we didn't deserve to lose the game but we have lost the game.

‘Hopefully, if we're clinical enough in the early part of the games, we're not having this conversation.’

Marquis started his Lincoln career impressively, scoring three goals in as many games after ending his Fratton frustration with a move to their League One rivals.

But it’s been three blanks since for the 29-year-old, with Lincoln five points off the relegation places in 17th position in League One after one win in five.

Appleton added: ‘I can be critical of the players and I have been between four walls and it'll stay that way, but ultimately the opposition have been in our box once and we've lost the game so you have got to get the balance right.

‘It still doesn't make me feel any better. It still makes me angry, it still makes me frustrated but the reality is that's what happened and we need to address that.

‘The only way to address it is to stay on the front foot and try and keep creating chances like we did in the opening period and hopefully if you go ahead in the game, it can be a little bit different.’

