The 29-year-old sealed a short-term switch to the Imps in January after being told the Blues would not be extending his two-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park.

Marquis has since scored five goals in 17 appearances for his new employers, but will be available to move on again when his existing Lincoln deal expires at the end of the season.

Appleton has admitted he’d like to keep the former Doncaster and Millwall front man at Sincil Bank beyond his current agreement.

Yet he said he’d be ‘amazed’ if the Imps could afford the type of figure Marquis would potentially be seeking to extend his stay, with talks still to take place.

And if that is the case, then the former Blues boss claimed he would be prepared to look elsewhere.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton said: ‘It (talks with Marquis) are still to come but I’d be amazed if we’re in the running, in the ball park that it might cost to keep the likes of John.

‘It’s frustrating but it is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it.

‘We’ve used John the best we can and John has made an impact since he’s come in, both on and off the pitch. He’s good with the young players.

‘We’ll try and keep utilising that as best as we can between now and the end of this month.

‘If I’m wrong (and Lincoln can sign the striker permanently), there’s conversation to be had, fantastic.

‘If not, I’ll thank him, we’ll shake hands and that’ll be it.’

Three of Marquis’ five goals for the Imps came in his first three appearances for the 18th-placed League One side.

He scored a double in the 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of March – but has failed to find the back of the net since in eight games.

Marquis, who scored 38 goals in 127 appearances for Pompey over two spells, has found himself on the Lincoln bench twice in their past three games.