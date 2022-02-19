LIVE Crewe v Portsmouth: Game at Gresty Road off following pitch inspection
Pompey go for their third win on the bounce at Crewe today.
Danny Cowley’s men look to build on their successes at Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers at Gresty Road.
The Blues boss has some interesting selection calls to make after their four-goal second-half at Fratton Park.
Does Aiden O’Brien come in after his goal off the bench last weekend? Does Tyler Walker keep his place in the team? And does Cowley go with the same attacking line-up?
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news comes in at 2pm.
We’ll be reacting with video before we bring live commentary from 3pm when the action gets underway.
LIVE Crewe v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:43
What Cowley had to say
'It would've been playable': Portsmouth boss on controversial decision of call off Crewe clash leaving both sides fuming
Danny Cowley believes the Crewe pitch was playable after the last, late call to postpone today’s clash at Gresty Road.
What to look out for
There are key games for Pompey fans to look out for this afternoon.
Here are the pick of the bunch.
Sunderland v MK Dons
Ipswich v Burton
Bolton v AFC Wimbledon
Chartlon v Oxford United
League One update
Despite Pompey’s game being postponed, there are still nine other games taking place across League One this afternoon.
The games to be postponed in League One are: Fleetwood Town v Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe and Crewe v Pompey.
Cowley reaction
Watch what Danny Cowley had to say following the postponement.