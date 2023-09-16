News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

LIVE Derby County 0 Portsmouth 0 Waghorn deflects Hourihane's shot on to bar

Pompey face a stiff test of their League One credentials as they go to Derby.
By Jordan Cross
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A crowd of 30,000 is expected at Pride Park for the match of the day in League One.

Pompey are out to continue their 17-game unbeaten run – the longest sequence in English football at present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the action gets underway.

LIVE Pompey 0 Derby 0

Show new updates
15:35 BST

34

Hourihane down holding his hamstring.

15:33 BST

CHANCE

Pompey let off as Washington beats Shaughnessy but Swanson comes to rescue as he intercepts his pass to Waghorn, who looks set to score.

15:31 BST

28

Poole goes into the book for a foul on Waghorn after Robertson dangerously gives the ball away. Hourihane’s ensuing free-kick is put over by Forsyth.

15:29 BST

27

Famous last words these, but Pompey have got a decent footing in the game. Playing some decent stuff and looking a threat.

15:27 BST

26

Fornah gets a booking for kicking the ball away after fouling Bishop.

15:24 BST

23

Whyte wins a corner from Pack’s pass.

15:23 BST

22

Good take from Norris to collect Hourihane’s cross.

15:21 BST

20

Poole misses a header but there’s a push in the defender’s back the ref spots.

15:19 BST

OFF THE LINE!

Swanson’s deep corner is met by Bishop’s header but Waghorn clears off the line.

15:18 BST

Pack’s throw goes all the way across goal with no blue shirt applying the final touch

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePompeyDerby