LIVE Derby County 0 Portsmouth 0 Waghorn deflects Hourihane's shot on to bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crowd of 30,000 is expected at Pride Park for the match of the day in League One.
Pompey are out to continue their 17-game unbeaten run – the longest sequence in English football at present.
We’ll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as the action gets underway.
Hourihane down holding his hamstring.
CHANCE
Pompey let off as Washington beats Shaughnessy but Swanson comes to rescue as he intercepts his pass to Waghorn, who looks set to score.
Poole goes into the book for a foul on Waghorn after Robertson dangerously gives the ball away. Hourihane’s ensuing free-kick is put over by Forsyth.
Famous last words these, but Pompey have got a decent footing in the game. Playing some decent stuff and looking a threat.
Fornah gets a booking for kicking the ball away after fouling Bishop.
Whyte wins a corner from Pack’s pass.
Good take from Norris to collect Hourihane’s cross.
Poole misses a header but there’s a push in the defender’s back the ref spots.
OFF THE LINE!
Swanson’s deep corner is met by Bishop’s header but Waghorn clears off the line.
Pack’s throw goes all the way across goal with no blue shirt applying the final touch