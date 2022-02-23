LIVE: Farnborough 4-0 Portsmouth: Reaction as young Blues are knocked out of Hampshire Cup after ruthless Boro display

Pompey’s youngsters travel to Farnborough for their quarter-final clash in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:08 pm

Two victories on penalties against Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham have seen Liam Daish’s hopefuls progress to the last-eight.

And a meeting with AFC Portchester awaits the winners tonight in the semi-finals.

Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.

Pompey beat Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham to reach the quarter-finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

LIVE: Farnborough vs Pompey

Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 22:00

  • Place in the semi-finals up for grabs
  • Team made of youth team hopefuls expected to feature
  • Pompey beat AFC Stoneham in the last round to reach this stage of the competition.
Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 22:00

Match Report

Here’s how the events unfolded here tonight.

Farnborough 4 Pompey XI 0: Gutsy Blues kids' resilience finally broken after brave display in semi-final bid

For an hour, Pompey’s gutsy youngsters eyed a potential semi-final place in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:33

Full-Time

Pompey are knocked out of the Hampshire Cup in the quarter finals after a 4-0 defeat by Farnborough.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:31

90’

There’s a stoppage in play due to an incident in the crowd.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:26

85’ Goal

Michael Fernandes grabs a fourth for the hosts and seals the victory.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:26

84’

Izzy Kaba gave away possession in his half and Egbri’s shot is fired wide.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:24

83’

Boro are just seeing out the remaining seven minutes, keeping possession in the Blues’ half.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:20

79’ Sub

Mitchell Parker, scorer of two of Farnborough’ s goals, is replaced by George Butler.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:17

76'

Dan Gifford and Maxwell Hurst combine well down the left and win a corner.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:16

74’ Goal

Farnborough look to have sealed the victory after Harry Jewitt-White’s slip put Mitchell Parker through to grab his second of the game.

Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:10

69’ Sub

Kevin Bosaka is replaced by Maxwell Hurst for the visitors.

