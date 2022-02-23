LIVE: Farnborough 4-0 Portsmouth: Reaction as young Blues are knocked out of Hampshire Cup after ruthless Boro display
Pompey’s youngsters travel to Farnborough for their quarter-final clash in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Two victories on penalties against Basingstoke Town and AFC Stoneham have seen Liam Daish’s hopefuls progress to the last-eight.
And a meeting with AFC Portchester awaits the winners tonight in the semi-finals.
Follow the game with us live, for updates as they happen.
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 22:00
- Place in the semi-finals up for grabs
- Team made of youth team hopefuls expected to feature
- Pompey beat AFC Stoneham in the last round to reach this stage of the competition.
Here’s how the events unfolded here tonight.
Farnborough 4 Pompey XI 0: Gutsy Blues kids' resilience finally broken after brave display in semi-final bid
For an hour, Pompey’s gutsy youngsters eyed a potential semi-final place in the Hampshire Senior Cup.
Full-Time
Pompey are knocked out of the Hampshire Cup in the quarter finals after a 4-0 defeat by Farnborough.
There’s a stoppage in play due to an incident in the crowd.
Michael Fernandes grabs a fourth for the hosts and seals the victory.
Izzy Kaba gave away possession in his half and Egbri’s shot is fired wide.
Boro are just seeing out the remaining seven minutes, keeping possession in the Blues’ half.
Mitchell Parker, scorer of two of Farnborough’ s goals, is replaced by George Butler.
Dan Gifford and Maxwell Hurst combine well down the left and win a corner.
Farnborough look to have sealed the victory after Harry Jewitt-White’s slip put Mitchell Parker through to grab his second of the game.
Kevin Bosaka is replaced by Maxwell Hurst for the visitors.