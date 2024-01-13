News you can trust since 1877
LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Leyton Orient 1: Visitors open scoring at Fratton

Live build-up and commentary of today's EFL League One clash from Fratton Park.

By Jordan Cross
Published 13th Jan 2024, 12:31 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Good afternoon from PO4 for today's clash with Leyton Orient.

Pompey are looking to return to winning ways after their Cheltenham disappointment and retain their place at the top of League One.

We'll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.

Then it's commentary from 3pm, as the drama is brought to you from Fratton Park.

15:34 GMT

30

It's an opener for Orient as Sanders' reverse pass opens up the Pompey defence. It's tight but Forde looks just about onside and has time and space to fire past the exposed Norris.

15:31 GMT

GOAL Orient (Forde)

Visitors score

15:29 GMT

CHANCE

Ball worked to Lane in the box but his low drive is blocked on the angle.

15:27 GMT

CHANCE

Deflected effort from Forde in the box just over the top.

15:26 GMT

24

A couple of pieces of lovely distribution from Norris and then Kamara gets away but is penalised for a foul.

15:24 GMT

22

Plenty of promising moments for Pompey but nothing really tangible in the way of clear openings - aside from those early long throws.

15:20 GMT

19

Raggett snuffs out the threat of Sanders in the box

15:17 GMT

16

Orient threaten on the counter and win a corner, which is dealt with

15:15 GMT

14

Lane fouled by Happe on the apex of the box but Pack's free-kick is into the wall and Morrell's follow-up is blocked

15:09 GMT

CHANCE

Now it's Shaughnessy who heads at keeper Brynn from Pack's long throw - a couple of reasonable openings so far for Pompey.

