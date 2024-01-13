LIVE: Portsmouth 0 Leyton Orient 1: Visitors open scoring at Fratton
Live build-up and commentary of today's EFL League One clash from Fratton Park.
Good afternoon from PO4 for today's clash with Leyton Orient.
Pompey are looking to return to winning ways after their Cheltenham disappointment and retain their place at the top of League One.
We'll be building up to kick off with all the talking points before team news drops at 2pm.
Then it's commentary from 3pm, as the drama is brought to you from Fratton Park.
LIVE Pompey v Orient
It's an opener for Orient as Sanders' reverse pass opens up the Pompey defence. It's tight but Forde looks just about onside and has time and space to fire past the exposed Norris.
GOAL Orient (Forde)
Visitors score
CHANCE
Ball worked to Lane in the box but his low drive is blocked on the angle.
CHANCE
Deflected effort from Forde in the box just over the top.
A couple of pieces of lovely distribution from Norris and then Kamara gets away but is penalised for a foul.
Plenty of promising moments for Pompey but nothing really tangible in the way of clear openings - aside from those early long throws.
Raggett snuffs out the threat of Sanders in the box
Orient threaten on the counter and win a corner, which is dealt with
Lane fouled by Happe on the apex of the box but Pack's free-kick is into the wall and Morrell's follow-up is blocked
CHANCE
Now it's Shaughnessy who heads at keeper Brynn from Pack's long throw - a couple of reasonable openings so far for Pompey.