LIVE Sunderland v Pompey: Red card at Stadium of Light
Pompey go in search of their second success of 2025 against the high-flying Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light.
We’ll be in place with updates as snow sweeps across the UK and weather warnings in place.
Then it’s team news and live commentary when the action gets underway against Regis Le Bris’ side.
Subs
Swanson and Lane off for Devlin and Atkinson.
Pack concedes possession and then brings down Isidor. Nightmare for the skipper and a textbook red card.
RED CARD
Pack off for a professional foul
CHANCE
Isidor a whisker over from 20 yards as Sunderland ask the questions.
Towler takes the sting of Roberts’ shot and Schmid gathers.
CHANCE
Isidor smashes a volley into the ground and over the bar.
Towler booked for blocking a goal kick.
Game really open now and becoming more and more stretched as Pompey win corner.
CHANCE
Bishop turns over possession and feeds Lang who finds the Magic Man with a cross, but his header is past the foot of the post.
Sunderland sub
Cirkin on for Alese
HT view
CHANCE
Alese away and blazes good chance into side-netting.
Isidor offside as he puts the ball into the net from Neil’s pass and flag is raised.
CHANCE
Penalty appeals for the home side as Towler and Alese tangle in the box - ref says goal-kick.
CHANCE
CHANCE Murphy away and in on goal but he lifts his finish. Huge chance - and the winger has to get that on target from inside the box.
Raking pass from Pack and Murphy is away but he puts the ball in before Bishop can arrive and Sunderland clear.
CHANCE
Aouchiche hits one from 25 yards which extends Schmid to his left, but the keeper saves well.
Murphy behind the Sunderland defence from a long goal kick but can’t lift the ball to Lang who is all on his own in the box.
