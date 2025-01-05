Live

LIVE Sunderland v Pompey: Red card at Stadium of Light

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 16:26 GMT
Welcome to the Stadium of Light for today’s clash with Sunderland.

Pompey go in search of their second success of 2025 against the high-flying Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light.

We’ll be in place with updates as snow sweeps across the UK and weather warnings in place.

Then it’s team news and live commentary when the action gets underway against Regis Le Bris’ side.

16:27 GMT

Subs

Swanson and Lane off for Devlin and Atkinson.

16:27 GMT

68

Pack concedes possession and then brings down Isidor. Nightmare for the skipper and a textbook red card.

16:25 GMT

RED CARD

Pack off for a professional foul

16:24 GMT

CHANCE

Isidor a whisker over from 20 yards as Sunderland ask the questions.

16:19 GMT

60

Towler takes the sting of Roberts’ shot and Schmid gathers.

16:17 GMT

CHANCE

Isidor smashes a volley into the ground and over the bar.

16:17 GMT

58

Towler booked for blocking a goal kick.

16:15 GMT

56

Game really open now and becoming more and more stretched as Pompey win corner.

16:08 GMT

CHANCE

Bishop turns over possession and feeds Lang who finds the Magic Man with a cross, but his header is past the foot of the post.

16:04 GMT

Sunderland sub

Cirkin on for Alese

15:49 GMT

HT view

15:46 GMT

CHANCE

Alese away and blazes good chance into side-netting.

15:44 GMT

44

Isidor offside as he puts the ball into the net from Neil’s pass and flag is raised.

15:41 GMT

CHANCE

Penalty appeals for the home side as Towler and Alese tangle in the box - ref says goal-kick.

15:38 GMT

CHANCE

CHANCE Murphy away and in on goal but he lifts his finish. Huge chance - and the winger has to get that on target from inside the box.

15:34 GMT

34

Raking pass from Pack and Murphy is away but he puts the ball in before Bishop can arrive and Sunderland clear.

15:33 GMT

CHANCE

Aouchiche hits one from 25 yards which extends Schmid to his left, but the keeper saves well.

15:26 GMT

25

Murphy behind the Sunderland defence from a long goal kick but can’t lift the ball to Lang who is all on his own in the box.

