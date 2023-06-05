It has been two years since Danny Cowley relied on a huge amount of triallists to boost meagre squad numbers during Pompey's pre-season.
Indeed, the summer of 2021 would be characterised by a seemingly endless procession of unknown faces, many of which turned out during the Blues’ friendly campaign.
While the likes of Gassan Ahadme, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid remained, others had to go elsewhere in the hunt for a new football club.
You may not recall many of them, but the following 10 players all trained – and played – for Pompey under Danny Cowley in July 2021...
1. Sean Goss
Arrived as a Pompey triallist following his release from Shrewsbury but, after being unsuccessful, joined Motherwell in August 2021.
Signing a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side, he has gone on to feature 74 times, scoring twice, as a pivotal member of their midfield.
In March 2023, Goss was called-up into Northern Ireland’s squad for the first time and is currently in talks with Motherwell over a new contract.
2. Elijah Dixon-Bonner
The midfielder returned to Liverpool after failing to earn a Pompey deal and saw out the season with the Premier League giants, featuring twice in 2021-22.
He started their third round FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury in January 2022, while came off the bench in the Carabao Cup at Preston in October 2021.
Released by the Anfield club last summer, he signed for QPR in October 2022 following a successful trial.
Dixon-Bonner made his Football League debut in March 2023 when he appeared as an 82nd-minute substitute against Birmingham.
3. Akin Odimayo
Having failed to earn a Pompey deal, the out-of-contract Swindon player elected to remain at the County Ground for 2021-22, signing fresh terms in August 2021.
Last summer the defender moved to League Two rivals Northampton on a two-year deal after training compensation was agreed, going on to make 22 appearances this season.
It proved to be a successful campaign for the Cobblers, who claimed third spot to win promotion to League One.
4. Corey Addai
Having impressed on trial at Pompey, a move collapsed after the keeper sustained an injury and he instead went on to win a one-year deal at Danish club Esbjerg fB.
Returned to English football last summer and signed for Crawley as a free agent in July 2022, establishing himself as first choice under a variety of managers.
Addai, who signed a two-year deal, made 34 appearances in 2022-23 as Crawley finished one place above the League Two relegation zone.
