2 . Elijah Dixon-Bonner

The midfielder returned to Liverpool after failing to earn a Pompey deal and saw out the season with the Premier League giants, featuring twice in 2021-22. He started their third round FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury in January 2022, while came off the bench in the Carabao Cup at Preston in October 2021. Released by the Anfield club last summer, he signed for QPR in October 2022 following a successful trial. Dixon-Bonner made his Football League debut in March 2023 when he appeared as an 82nd-minute substitute against Birmingham. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Andrew Powell