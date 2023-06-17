'Liverpool rate him - he could go out and fly': The lowdown on touted Portsmouth, Aberdeen and Leyton Orient target

Harvey Blair is quite a versatile player who can play on both wings.

This was his first year as an under-21 after his scholarship, and he got five goals in 15 in Premier League 2, one assist and he played twice in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that he scored 14 goals for the under-18s, which isn’t a bad return.

As an under-21 he’s right up there with the best players, but obviously it’s a step up into the Liverpool first team.

They were quite happy with the under-23s becoming under-21s, because it meant more opportunities for the younger players and maybe not stockpiling as much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey’s versatile, can play on either flank and is a good finisher - really composed.

Harvey Blair. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

I’d say finishing is one of his best attributes, he scored a good goal at Spurs he rifled into the top corner last season.

The next step for him now is probably a loan, which level it’s not too clear. If you look at the clubs who’ve been linked with him - Aberdeen, Orient and Pompey - they seem about right.

Liverpool obviously rate him, because he’s already made his first-team debut. That came as a bit of a shock in 2021, because he was only a second-year scholar at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were probably a few ahead of him in the pecking order at the time and maybe it even caught him slightly by surprise.

It was against a mid-table Championship side in Preston, and he didn’t really do too much in that game. That was no surprise really, because a lot of players of that age will struggle at that level.

He played about 50-odd minutes and Liverpool did a bit better in that game when they used a bit more experience.

Harvey’s not really had any first-team opportunities since, because they have more forwards now - Nunez, Gakpo and a lad called Ben Doak they brought in, who is really highly rated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s difficult to see him being even on the periphery of the first-team, because they are so well stocked in that area.

He’s 19, so he’s still got time but I’m not sure there’s a pathway for him at Liverpool.

He may go out and fly, Look at Connor Bradley going to Bolton - he was one of the best players in League One last season. Bradley will now be given a chance in pre-season, so it can be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The step up to senior football can be hard though, look at Dane Scarlett who is very highly rated - it didn’t work out for him at Pompey.

That’s not to say it wouldn’t for Blair and Pompey need players in attacking areas.