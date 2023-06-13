News you can trust since 1877
Transfer gossip: Portsmouth join Aberdeen, Burton & Leyton Orient in race for Liverpool winger

Pompey have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

That's according to Football Insider, who have reported the Blues are in a five-way race for the 19-year-old’s signature in the transfer window.

John Mousinho’s men have joined League One rivals Burton and Leyton Orient in the pursuit along with Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Blair is believed to be highly regarded at Anfield, having come through the ranks on Merseyside.

Liverpool are now expected to send the youngster out on loan as they look to give him a pathway into first-team football.

The winger appeared 16 times in the Premier League 2 last term, where he netted five goals and registered one assist. However, the report claimed his campaign was affected by a number of injury niggles.

Blair joined the Anfield outfit at under-12s level and has progressed through the ranks and predominantly features with the under-18s side.

He made his first-team debut for Jurgen Klopp’s men in October 2021 during a Carabao Cup tie against Preston, aged 18. Before he penned a new deal in the north west two-months later.

Harvey Blair.Harvey Blair.
That represents his only first-team outing for the Reds but played twice in the Papa Johns Trophy for Liverpool’s under-21s last season.

John Mousinho has insisted he will be looking to strengthen out wide this summer, with just Paddy Lane and Reeco Hackett currently in his ranks.

The latter’s future remains uncertain, though, with a potential move away likely. Ronan Curtis also remains in negotiations over fresh terms as he continues his recovery from an ACL.

Gavin Whyte has also been tipped with a switch to Fratton Park in the window following his release from Cardiff. Meanwhile, Notts County winger Aaron Nemane has also been a name which was reportedly on the Blues’ transfer radar, however a summer swoop now appears unlikely.

