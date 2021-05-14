The keeper is now a free agent after being released by the League Two outfit.

Ward moved to Fratton Park on loan in January after Alex Bass suffered a broken leg in training.

And despite hoping for game-time after falling down the pecking order at the Grecians, the former Reading youngster didn't make a single appearance for the Blues.

Lewis Ward didn't make a Pompey appearance during his loan spell from Exeter. Picture: Dennis Goodwin

Ward was firmly behind Craig MacGillivray in the pecking order and was confined to just one outing for the reserves in a 1-0 win over Millwall.

Now the 24-year-old is on the lookout for a new club after being let go by Exeter. Fellow stopper Jonny Maxted also leaves the Devon side.

Manager Matt Taylor told his club's website: ‘Both came in at the same time and had aspirations of being No1.

‘Both had periods of good form but then both couldn't find any consistency in terms of rhythm of their game in terms of injuries, their own form and due to team set-up.

‘Both have been unlucky in some aspects but neither have really been able to get hold of the No1 jersey and keep it.

‘Lewis Ward went to find first-team football. Ironically, he didn't play a game at Portsmouth but he obviously wanted to do that in terms of his own career.

‘Both goalkeepers will be getting released on the back of neither being able to get hold of that No1 jersey and making it their own.

‘Injuries to both players have played their part and injuries you can't predict in many ways.

‘Lewis had a broken arm and an ankle injury – both severe ones.

'That's the reason why we have released both of those players.

‘Lewis started the first season then Jonny Maxted came in and played really well. As a goalkeeper, you're waiting for mistakes or an injury for the first-choice goalkeeper.