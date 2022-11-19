So we thought we’d have a look around social media to see what the verdict is among supporters.

Here’s what the Fratton faithful have been saying on Twitter and Facebook after digesting a fourth league draw in a row for Danny Cowley’s side.

@CheeesyChips: 8 draws this season from 17 games, the only one I’d call a decent point was at Sheff Weds, 6 draws at Fratton as well, Derby better then some but still another poor side we’ve failed to beat, another 2 points dropped, 14 in total, depressing #pompey.

Dan Knight: Looked decent until we got in the Derby box. Played it around well, looked solid at the back but looked about as likely to score as we did to concede.

@ChillandBill1: One shot on target last night. Says it all.

@JackDavis10: #Pompey we are crying out for a someone to play off the left who has a left peg to cross the ball in.

Look at our most dangerous getting crosses in but Koroma/Curtis cut inside and narrow the play making it very easy to defend.

Jay Mingi recorded Pompey's only shot on target against Derby

Hackett or Hume and time for Pigott to link the play.

Chris Clarke: We have issues when approaching the final 3rd of the pitch, lacking that quality of finding the net.

Bishop doing his job but others need to find the goal. Just not enough goalscorers.

@smilersteve1: We've not been able to name the same team consistently week in week out considering the amount of injuries we've picked so not surprising we're on a run.

We've only lost twice but 8 draws already. Once we get everyone back and add 1 or 2 in Jan we'll be fine.

@CharlieFarnsba9: At 62 years of age, I’ve definitely come to the conclusion that I’ll never see #Pompey promoted to the Championship in my life time, I’ll be long dead before that happens.

Harry Clark Houlding: Sign another striker alongside Colby up top with power and pace and we could be a force

@LukeEllisPUP: If you play a 442 still then you’ve got to start Bishop and Pigott up top, with one of Hume (my personal preference), Curtis or Reeco on the left.

Or shift to 4231 and play someone in the 10 role behind Bishop so we control the game more in the middle of the park.

@Sammstone10: Yesterday reminded me of us against Sheff Wed at home last year.

Good at times but the final bit of quality was lacking.

Us and Wednesday went the complete opposite directions after that game - I fear the same will happen with Derby.

Playoffs for them and us missing out.

@CowleysCows: As much as some want big changes to formations or starting 11, I don't see Danny changing much.

Think he'll see it as a case of small tweaks to things, that we're not far from turning draws into wins.

Hugh Skilling: When you play sideways and backwards passes more than you do forward your not going to create.