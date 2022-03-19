The 31-year-old, who has been at Peterborough since his Blues exit, was among the crowd today for the goalless draw against Wycombe.

And his presence didn’t go unnoticed as he was happy to pose for a picture with avid Pompey fan and Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association ambassador Sam Ford outside the ground.

No doubt, Thompson still has the Blues bug after making 78 appearances for the club during his two-year stay at Fratton Park.

Yet, the fact that brother Louis is currently impressing for Pompey during his maiden season at PO4 might also have persuaded him to make a welcome return to familiar surroundings while he recovers from a shoulder injury that looks likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately, former Norwich and MK Dons ace Louis managed only 57 minutes against the Chairboys as his recent run of games seemed to catch up on him.

It was also unfortunate that his older brother didn’t speak to Blues striker George Hirst prior to kick-off.

We all know the senior member of the Thompson siblings has a tendency to go down rather theatrically without much encouragement in games.

Former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson with Blues fan and Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association ambassador Sam Ford at today's game against Wycombe

And, no doubt, he would have made the most on Ryan Tafazolli’s duel with the Pompey frontman which went unpunished by referee Ben Speedie!