The people of Pompey have spoken – and they’re delighted with the news that Conor Shaughnessy has agreed a new contract at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, with the club having the option of a further 12 months, after a hugely impressive first season at Fratton Park.

It’s was the centre-back’s last gasp header against Barnsley that sealed Pompey’s return to the Championship, bringing his goal tally for the Blues to four from 45 League One games played following his free transfer move from Burton.

The Irishman is now the darling of the Fratton faithful as a result, so it’s no surprise news of his commitment to the Blues has gone down well with the fans.

Here’s a selection of the viws that have been shared on X, formery Twitter...

@JackDavis10: Corrrrr lovely, I can’t remember the last time we extended the contract of an existing first team player whilst they still have a year left. Great to start seeing this protection of asset rather than letting contract run down.

@FRATTON1898: This is absolutely incredible news! What a legend! Up the blues.

@MammothEU: Love the strategy. Reward the players we want to build around.

@themartinfish: Fully deserved. Great news.

@joedunster: So deserved. Onwards and upwards.

@GrahStone: Boom. Love this Shaughs. Looking forward to more corner goals this season.

@Kimmybanks67: No other outcome glad you get this contract to stay with us to take us through this Championship journey. Bring it on Conor, our no18.

@DanMcClumpha1: And we are delighted to have you for 4 more. Years … bloody love you Shaughs!