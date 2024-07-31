Luckless ex-Portsmouth defender earns well-deserved fresh start after 12-month Fratton Park nightmare
The highly-regarded Josh Dockerill was handed a 12-month Blues deal in the summer of 2023 following graduation and subsequently accompanied John Mousinho’s men on their week-long Spanish training camp.
However, on his third pre-season outing, he damaged the ACL in his right knee in the second half against Gosport in July 2023.
The versatile defender never played for Pompey again and was released at the end of the League One title-winning season without adding to his appearances.
Now he’s joined the Hawks following a successful trial, linking up with ex-Fratton Park Academy coach Shaun North.
Dockerill actually lined up against the Blues in the recent friendly, featuring as Triallist E for 76 minutes in the non-leaguers’ 3-0 defeat.
And the 19-year-old, who saw loan service with Bognor during his time at Pompey, has now signed up for their Southern League Premier South campaign.
He’s certainly in good company, joining fellow ex-Blues Harvey Bradbury, Leon Maloney, Nigel Atangana, Harvey Laidlaw and Mitch Aston at Westleigh Park.
Dockerill made one first-team appearance during his time at Pompey, albeit arriving in the Papa John’s Trophy.
He came off the bench in the 61st minute to replace Michael Morrison in the 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in December 2022.
His was one of a number of season-ending injuries Pompey had to negotiate during their remarkable 2023-24 League One title success.
Ultimately, he was among 10 players released in May, along with Matt Macey, Ryan Schofield, Joe Rafferty, Haji Mnoga, Sean Raggett, Liam Vincent, Lee Evans, Harry Jewitt-White and Josh Martin.
