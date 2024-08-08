Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Pompey defender is looking to get his career back on track in non-league football after wretched luck.

Waterlooville’s Brandon Haunstrup came through the Fratton Park ranks to play 57 times for the Blues, before turning down a new deal in the summer of 2020 in favour of regular first-team football at Kilmarnock.

However, the left-back has endured tough times away from the south coast and not started a league match for two years.

That frustrating absence has primarily been through injury, which wrecked a two-year stay at Cambridge United, where he featured just eight times in League One.

A rare Cambridge United appearance for Brandon Haunstrup, who has endured injury woes since leaving Pompey. Picture: David Price

One of those was a start at former club Pompey in August 2022 during the U’s 4-1 defeat - and he hasn’t been named in a league line-up since.

This summer Haunstrup has trialled at Yeovil, while last weekend turned out for Gateshead in their final pre-season fixture.

It represents a reunion with the National League club, having featured for 45 minutes during a previous loan spell at the end of last season.

Despite agreeing a temporary switch in March, injury prevented Haunstrup linking up with Gateshead until the following month, when he appeared as a half-time substitute in a 2-1 win over Bromley.

Although eligible to feature in the National League play-offs and Isuzu FA Trophy final, the 27-year-old didn’t play for the club again - although that wasn’t his fault.

Gateshead were banned from facing Solihull Moors in the play-offs having been informed by the Football League they were ineligible, despite finishing sixth.

The expulsion was on the grounds of failing to reach a 10-year leasing agreement with the council, thereby ensuring they failed to comply with Football League stadium rules.

That signalled the end of their league season, although they did beat Solihull on penalties in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May, with Haunstrup not named in the squad.

After being handed a free transfer by Cambridge following 15 appearances in two injury-ravaged seasons, the former Crookhorn School pupil trialled at Yeovil in July.

The full-back came off the bench in a 3-1 loss to Exeter, before next trying his luck with Gateshead.

And it remains to be seen whether they can offer a home to Haunstrup, who made his Pompey debut as an 18-year-old against Derby in the Carling Cup in August 2015 during Paul Cook’s second match in charge.