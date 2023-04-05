But the Luton loanee has insisted the Blues’ play-off chase remains his priority for the remainder of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has impressed during his loan stint from Kenilworth Road, keeping clean sheets in seven of his first 14 games at Fratton Park.

This has seen calls by sections of the Fratton faithful to make his deal permanent when his temporary stint comes to a close at the end of the campaign.

The stopper, though, has insisted he will decide his future after the season’s conclusion.

He told The News: ‘It’s one of those where it’s a discussion to have at the end of the season just because of the position both teams are in. Luton are in the play-off places (in the Championship) and we’re in the play-off race at the moment.

‘It’s a discussion that can’t really happen right now because there’s more important things to be dealing with.

‘We don’t want to take our eye off the ball so that will be something that happens in the summer.

‘The position we’ve managed to get ourselves into is we’ve got seven massive games and I wouldn’t want to take my mind off dealing with those seven games first.

‘For me, there’s no rush to do anything in the summer because next season hasn’t come yet. I don’t want to take my eye off the ball.

‘We’ll deal with these seven games - hopefully more - and we’ll deal with all of that in the summer.’

After making just one appearance for Luton at the start of the season, Macey has missed just two games for the Blues since his switch to PO4 in January.

And regular minutes is something the keeper is looking to achieve next season as he assesses his options.

‘Regular football and playing at the highest level, they’re two things every footballer will say that they want.

‘Whether that happens throughout the whole of your career, you can never guarantee.