Luton loanee reveals stance on Portsmouth future as ex-Arsenal man braces for summer discussions
Matt Macey has revealed he is yet to hold discussions over a permanent Pompey move.
But the Luton loanee has insisted the Blues’ play-off chase remains his priority for the remainder of the campaign.
The 28-year-old has impressed during his loan stint from Kenilworth Road, keeping clean sheets in seven of his first 14 games at Fratton Park.
This has seen calls by sections of the Fratton faithful to make his deal permanent when his temporary stint comes to a close at the end of the campaign.
That was a feeling echoed by John Mousinho, who recently revealed the Blues will be looking to sign the goalkeeper in the summer.
The stopper, though, has insisted he will decide his future after the season’s conclusion.
He told The News: ‘It’s one of those where it’s a discussion to have at the end of the season just because of the position both teams are in. Luton are in the play-off places (in the Championship) and we’re in the play-off race at the moment.
‘It’s a discussion that can’t really happen right now because there’s more important things to be dealing with.
‘We don’t want to take our eye off the ball so that will be something that happens in the summer.
‘The position we’ve managed to get ourselves into is we’ve got seven massive games and I wouldn’t want to take my mind off dealing with those seven games first.
‘For me, there’s no rush to do anything in the summer because next season hasn’t come yet. I don’t want to take my eye off the ball.
‘We’ll deal with these seven games - hopefully more - and we’ll deal with all of that in the summer.’
After making just one appearance for Luton at the start of the season, Macey has missed just two games for the Blues since his switch to PO4 in January.
And regular minutes is something the keeper is looking to achieve next season as he assesses his options.
‘Regular football and playing at the highest level, they’re two things every footballer will say that they want.
‘Whether that happens throughout the whole of your career, you can never guarantee.
‘Every decision I make is to make sure I can play at the highest level and play as much football as I can. That’ll be the same thing in the summer.’