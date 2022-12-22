Joe Morrell's involvement with the 2022 World Cup will net compensation for Pompey - and Luton. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, according to Andy Cullen, Fifa documentation states the pay out must be distributed to all clubs the player has been employed by over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Morrell’s case that is Luton, who Danny Cowley recruited him from in August 2021.

As it stands, Cullen remains unsure of the exact compensation either Pompey or Luton stand to collect – or when they will receive it.

The Blues’ chief executive told The News: ‘We have seen some big, big numbers bandied around, but don’t know precise figures at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ve had no official confirmation how the formulas are worked out. There’s a very generic Fifa document which basically says there’s a pool of money to be distributed among member associations, to then be distributed to their clubs who provided players for the World Cup.

‘Within that statement it does say that any club the player has played for in the last two years is entitled to a share of that fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘How that share is calculated, I don’t know, but clearly Joe has played for another club (Luton) in the last two years.

‘It won’t be anywhere near the £250,000 that I have seen quoted, but I don’t want to say anything until I actually get official confirmation from Fifa, which all clubs are waiting to receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I do know that for the 2016 Euro Championships, at MK Dons we had two players involved with compensation paid – Lee Hodson for Northern Ireland and Simon Church for Wales.

‘The money was finally confirmed in October when they played in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fifa, of course, is an entirely separate organisation to Uefa, so I don't know how that works. I have not been in a situation for compensation for World Cup players before.

‘My reading of it is that the pool is a set amount a day, with the numbers in dollars, not pounds.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales were eliminated at the end of the group stage, with Morrell subsequently named in Pompey’s last three squads.

He started the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy success over Stevenage, while appeared as a second-half substitute against MK Dons in the Blues’ most recent fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cullen added: ‘Let’s see about the amount, but, nevertheless, congratulations to Joe, it must be every players’ dream to go to the World Cup and represent your country.

‘He got some minutes and it must have been a proud moment for Joe – and it’s a proud moment for Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad