Luton Town v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up amid injury crisis

The Blues have been beset by injury issues going into the game at Kenilworth - a match would take John Mousinho’s side a giant step closer to Championship survival.

With Mousinho staying tight-lipped over the extent of the issues for the likes of Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson there’s plenty of selection intrigue going into the game.

This is how we think Pompey will line up as they aim for their fourth win on the bounce.

1 . Pompey predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Luton Town | The News Photo Sales

2 . GK Nicolas Schmid About as nailed on a starter as it's possible to be. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . RB Zak Swanson Jordan Williams is out and Terry Devlin is pushing but Swanson's in the box seat right now at right-back - if the hamstring is okay. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales