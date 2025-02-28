Luton Town v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up amid injury crisis

The Blues have been beset by injury issues going into the game at Kenilworth - a match would take John Mousinho’s side a giant step closer to Championship survival.
With Mousinho staying tight-lipped over the extent of the issues for the likes of Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson there’s plenty of selection intrigue going into the game.
This is how we think Pompey will line up as they aim for their fourth win on the bounce.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Luton Town | The News
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
About as nailed on a starter as it's possible to be. Photo: Jason Brown
3. RB Zak Swanson
Jordan Williams is out and Terry Devlin is pushing but Swanson's in the box seat right now at right-back - if the hamstring is okay. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Regan Poole
Would be a surprise if both Matthews and Atkinson made it for Luton, with Poole certainly the next in line to start. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
