Luton Town v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up amid injury crisis

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 28th Feb 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 13:15 BST

It’s one of the biggest selection talking points of the season as Pompey go to Luton Town.

The Blues have been beset by injury issues going into the game at Kenilworth - a match would take John Mousinho’s side a giant step closer to Championship survival.

With Mousinho staying tight-lipped over the extent of the issues for the likes of Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Isaac Hayden and Zak Swanson there’s plenty of selection intrigue going into the game.

This is how we think Pompey will line up as they aim for their fourth win on the bounce.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Luton Town

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against Luton Town | The News

About as nailed on a starter as it's possible to be.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

About as nailed on a starter as it's possible to be. Photo: Jason Brown

Jordan Williams is out and Terry Devlin is pushing but Swanson's in the box seat right now at right-back - if the hamstring is okay.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Jordan Williams is out and Terry Devlin is pushing but Swanson's in the box seat right now at right-back - if the hamstring is okay. Photo: Jason Brown

Would be a surprise if both Matthews and Atkinson made it for Luton, with Poole certainly the next in line to start.

4. CB Regan Poole

Would be a surprise if both Matthews and Atkinson made it for Luton, with Poole certainly the next in line to start. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

