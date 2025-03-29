Josh Murphy celebrates his Pompey matchwinner against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJosh Murphy celebrates his Pompey matchwinner against Blackburn. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Magic when it mattered, Supporters absolutely love his bite, Powerful performance': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Blackburn

Neil Allen
Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:07 BST
Pompey claimed a crucial victory over Blackburn to take a huge stride towards Championship safety.

Josh Murphy's first-half goal secured a 1-0 Fratton Park triumph to put the Blues seven points above the relegation zone.

On a day when so many of their relegation rivals also won, it made the triumph even more important from a match of few goal-scoring opportunities.

And here are our Pompey player ratings...

Didn’t have too much to do, although, when called upon, was solid as ever. Good stop with his legs at his near post from Hedges and did well to deal with Carter’s lob, both in the first half. Mr Reliable.

Having a great season. Keeps rising to every challenge, bouncing back from every set-back, and always with that aggression and bite which fans love.

Great second-half block on Oshashi from a great scoring opportunity and also stood up admirably to the task of dealing with awkward customer Gueye. Defensively superb.

Asked to play at centre-half for a second match in a row and he performed the task with admirable efficiency. Strong in the air, fierce in the tackle, minimum of fuss. Powerful performance.

