Lee Brown toasted his maiden Pompey goal and admitted: It’s been a long time coming.

The left-back finally broke his duck on his 68th appearance during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

After Ivan Toney had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute, Ryan Williams won the Blues a free-kick on the edge of the Posh penalty area.

It was Brown who stepped up to take the set-piece and his low effort beat visiting Christy Pim on 26 minutes to earn the home side and equaliser.

That sparked an exaggerated celebration from the charismatic defender as he revelled in the moment.

Lee Brown celebrates his maiden Pompey goal with Ellis Harrison. Picture: Joe Pepler

And having hit the back of the net fairly regularly at Bristol Rovers, Brown's now targeting a similar return at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘It has been a long time coming. Obviously, every day in training I’ve been practising that free-kick!

‘On a serious note, it’s good to score, it’s always good to score and I was more than delighted we got back into the game.

‘I used to score quite a few each season at Bristol Rovers – 23 league goals in total – but it wasn’t to be last season or so far this year.

‘I think I wrapped up about four celebrations up in one. Hopefully, now I’ve got one then more will come.’

Ellis Harrison's eighth goal of the season gave Pompey the lead in the 52nd minute, before ex-target Mo Eisa equalised with 18 minute remaining.

It was the Blues who looked the likelier to net a winner in the closing stages, but they had to settle for a draw against third-placed Peterborough.

Although Pompey were disappointed with the result, Brown took the positives and believes it underlines the improvements they’ve made after a slow start to the campaign.

He added: ‘We always want to win home games because we have quite a good record at home.

‘But it does show how far we have come drawing at home to a team that have got some very good players.

‘There are a lot of teams interested in some of their players from higher leagues and it shows how far we have come being disappointed with a draw.

‘We were disappointed to concede early but mistakes happen right the way through the Football League.

‘As a group, we responded very, very well and kicked on from conceding.’