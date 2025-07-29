With the Westleigh Park match goalless, the hosts were awarded a spot kick in the 89th minute, only for the Blues keeper and captain to thwart Ryan Seager.
It was another missed opportunity for the Hawks striker, who spurned several chances in a fixture the non-leaguers would have felt they deserved to win as it ended up 0-0.
And here are our Pompey player ratings…
1. Ben Killip - 7
A couple of good stops in the first half to shots straight at him, but it was the 89th minute where Killip really came into his own with a penalty save from Ran Seager. Photo: Paul Phelan
2. Nathan Ferguson - 7
(Replaced by Reggie Buckland on 65 mins) Asked to play at right-back once again and was solid, uncompromising, yet showed great willingness to attack. Involved in some promising moves at times. Will be interesting to see if he has a future. Photo: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
3. Ibane Bowat - 6
(Replaced by Michael Ani on 46 mins) Played as the left-sided centre-half and posted his longest time on pitch so far during his return from injury. Comfortable in possession, but troubled by Seager on occasions. Photo: Paul Phelan
4. Hayden Matthews - 6
(Replaced by George Wilson on 65 mins) The odd uncomfortable moment, but usually came out on top when challenged. Photo: Habibur Rahman
